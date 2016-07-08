Rev. Jesse Jackson Meets With Dayton, Castile’s Girlfriend In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A visit from a national civil rights leader Friday night brought together the Governor and Philando Castile‘s girlfriend.
In a small room in St. Paul, Rev. Jesse Jackson met with Diamond Reynolds, Governor Mark Dayton, Lt. Governor Tina Smith and faith leaders.
“I want to thank the governor for a measure of decency and dignity,” Jackson said. “The governor’s statement was heard around the world.”
Jackson called the camera “the big eye of justice.” Reynolds live-streamed the moments following the shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile on Facebook.
“The role that Diamond played describing what happened in real-time has shook the world,” he said.
The civil rights leader said, over gumbo, he brought the group together to support Reynolds and her 4-year-old daughter.
“The courage you showed and the poise under the horrible adversity — I’m in awe of your courage,” Gov. Dayton told Diamond Reynolds.
“It was so my voice could be heard for the justice of my boyfriend,” she told the governor. “I told him as I viewed him today that I will get justice for him.”
Jackson also took his message to people gathered outside the Governor’s mansion, and he said this needs to end with the county attorney charging the officer.
“None of us are above the law, police are not above the law,” Jackson said. “If he’d been sitting in the car and he’d been shot and killed there would already be an arraignment.”
