Charges: Lakeville Man Threatened Cable Worker Over Neighbor Dispute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 53-year-old Lakeville man is accused of violating a restraining order, cutting a cable line and threatening a cable worker with a gun over a dispute with neighbors, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Michael John Jackson was charged with threats of violence, damage to telecommunications equipment and violation of a restraining order in connection with the July 30 incident.

According to a complaint, a restraining order was filed against Jackson on June 28 prohibiting him from harassing his neighbors. The restraining order was in response to Jackson harassing the neighbors on several occasions since Dec. 2, 2015, when one of the neighbors shot his daughter’s dog.

The complaint states police were called to Jackson’s residence on July 30 for an incident involving a shotgun. The victim was an employee for Charter Communications and responded to Jackson’s residence to fix an internet cable that had been cut. Jackson’s neighbors called to have the cable fixed. They assumed Jackson had cut the cable since he had done it two weeks before.

According to the complaint, Jackson approached the worker when he showed up to fix the cable. The worker asked Jackson if he cut the cable with his lawnmower and Jackson said, “No I did not. I did it on purpose.” Jackson then told the worker to get off his property.

The worker told Jackson he has the right to access the utility box and just wanted to restore the neighbors’ internet. The complaint states a verbal altercation followed and the worker called 911. Jackson went back into his house and came out with a shotgun. He shook it in the air and said, “This is for you.”

The worker understood that to mean if he didn’t leave, Jackson would be violent. The man went to his van to leave, but Jackson’s wife got in front of the van. She left and the victim drove off.

The complaint states when authorities arrived, Jackson’s wife showed officers where the gun was and let them take it. Officers located a 12-gauge, pump-action shotgun under a couch. It was on safe with a shell in the chamber and four additional shells in the magazine tube.

Jackson was arrested and told officers, “After he saw the shotgun he couldn’t wait to leave.”

If convicted on all charges, Jackson faces more than 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.