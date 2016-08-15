2 Men Face Charges In Shooting At Minneapolis Bus Stop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are accused of attempted murder after a bystander was shot in the face at a Minneapolis bus stop last week, according to charges filed Monday by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Lamont Foote, 24 of St. Paul, and 25-year-old Anthony Revon Clay of Robbinsdale were both charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and possessing a firearm in connection with the Aug. 11 incident.

According to the complaint, Minneapolis police were called to just after 10 a.m. to a bus stop near the area of Fremont and Dowling Avenues North on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the street with a serious injury to his face. Authorities said the victim was not the intended target in the shooting.

According to the complaint, the victim was at the bus stop when two groups started shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the crossfire. The victim told officers he suffered lacerations to his face after being struck with broken glass.

The complaint states the victim was standing next to the intended target of the shooting and the two were having a conversation when eight gunshots rang out. The intended target fled the area.

The complaint states witnesses at the scene told authorities they saw two men, later identified as Foote and Clay, running from the scene and fleeing in a car. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and Foote fled on foot while Clay drove away. Both were later taken into custody.

Foote initially denied any knowledge or involvement in the shooting. Investigators told him he had shot an innocent bystander at the bust stop, and Foote then admitted to being involved. He told authorities that he and Clay saw a person at the bus stop that had previously shot and him and his friends. He said they parked their vehicle around the block, walked up to the bus stop and started shooting at the person. Foote told authorities he fired his gun about 10 times.

The complaint states Clay admitted fleeing authorities and when he started to pull over, Foote jumped out of the car. Clay said then drove away because he thought he had a warrant. He was previously convicted for a burglary in 2009 and not allowed to possess a gun.

If convicted on all charges, both face more than 40 years in prison.