Gophers Wrestling Coach J Robinson Speaks Out On His Firing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota wrestling coach was fired on Wednesday following allegations that athletes sold and abused Xanax to get high.

Now, J Robinson is speaking out. It’s an interview you’ll see only on WCCO. Mike Max sat down with the coach of 30 years Thursday afternoon.

Robinson had been on leave since the investigation into the drug allegations began. Was he surprised by the University’s decision to fire him?

J Robinson says he was not shocked he was dismissed as the wrestling coach at the University of Minnesota. He is upset about the way it was handled, and he believes he should have been retained.

Robinson told Mike Max on Thursday that he stood by his wrestlers and he refutes that he was not cooperative in his meetings with Athletic Director Mark Coyle. Wednesday, the University said it fired Robinson for cause, for not being forthcoming about what he knew.

The University says it tried to contact him via phone calls, email, a letter in the mail and a text to tell him of his fate, but could not get a hold of him, so he heard from his daughter.

“No, no. Because the first thing you look at is, first question you ask is did you take care of your guys? Did you help them? Not protect them,” Robinson said. “Find some time in my life as a coach at any place that I’ve been that I’ve protected someone. You can’t find it.”

A spokesperson for the U said Coyle welcomes the opportunity to talk with J Robinson if he does call.