Stolen Trailer Leaves Minneapolis Man’s Landscaping Business Stuck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis man is looking for answers after his trailer was stolen from his driveway. Its contents: the equipment he needs to run his landscaping company. Natalie Nyhus spoke with the man about what this means for his livelihood.

Danny Ellis has been running his own landscaping business for just over a year. That came to an abrupt stop on Labor Day.

“Someone came and stole all of my lawn equipment from right here,” said Danny Ellis owner of Ellis Landscaping LLC.

A trailer with his riding lawn mower, push mower and other supplies was dragged off of his North Minneapolis driveway, right next to a church.

“They didn’t have any respect even for the church. I could have been the pastor living right here. But people don’t care, because if they did they wouldn’t do these things,” Ellis said.

While Danny is trying to hold the pieces of his business together, he has others to think about, too.

“We have a household of eight here, so it is very hard when I’m the only one bringing in what we need to live,” Ellis said.

That includes his mother and disabled daughter. And this loss brings back the sting of losing his wife in 2009.

“It brings a lot of pressure in my home. I just don’t understand why someone would come and steal my things,” Ellis said.

Those things are the tools he needs to do his job, six days a week. Despite this setback, Danny’s integrity is clear, and so is his message to the thieves.

“Don’t go stealing from anybody. If you need something, ask someone. If it was something off the trailer they needed or their yard cut, I would have done it for free,” Ellis said.

Ellis is working to find more equipment and parts to fix a second-hand riding mower. He’s filed a police report with the equipment serial numbers.

Contact Danny Ellis:

Ellis Landscaping LLC

612-475-4451

dannybrandi12@gmail.com