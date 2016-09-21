Police: 2 Bodies Found In White Bear Lake Home Were There For More Than A Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man had been living at his White Bear Lake home with two dead bodies for more than a year.
White Bear Lake Police say it started when they responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on the 4700 block of Sandra Lane. Neighbors told police they believed three people lived in the house — two 59-year-old twin brothers and their elderly mother. Neighbors also said the car parked in the driveway belonged to one of the brothers — Robert Kuefler — and it hadn’t moved in a week and a half.
When they approached the home, officers say they saw a dead body through a main floor window. When they entered the residence, they found another body downstairs. Police say Kuefler was at the home at the time and was arrested and for the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Police say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the two people died on two separate occasions in 2015. The Medical Examiner was unable to determine an exact cause of death, but believe it was of natural causes. The findings are consistent with what Kuefler told responding officers at the scene, police say.
Investigators say it may still take several weeks to confirm the identities of the deceased individuals. Kuefler is still in police custody pending charges in the investigation.
One Comment
YIKES!
No wonder no one ever stayed for dinner.
I remember he would let kids in on Halloween to look at the dead body in the living room.
The kids would get a real kick out of it thinking it was a real good fake.
Not the White Bear I remember. How sad. No odor from decomposition?