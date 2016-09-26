Police Arrest 4 After Drive-By Shooting In Hermantown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was injured and four people are in custody after a drive-by shooting in northern Minnesota.

On Saturday, Hermantown police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting on the 4800 block of Oak Ridge Drive just before midnight.

Officers determined several shots were fired from a vehicle at a group of people standing in a yard. A 20-year-old man who was hit by the bullets was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed two vehicles were involved, a silver car with Texas plates and a dark Chevrolet SUV. Police said both vehicles drove by the residence and shots came from the SUV.

Officers found the silver car crossing into Superior, Wisconsin. They arrested a 20-year-old man who is being held in the Douglas County Jail.

The SUV was found in Duluth and towed.

On Sunday, officers searched a property in Duluth. They arrested two juvenile males, ages 16 and 15, and a 47-year-old man.

The incident began on Skyline Parkway in Duluth, police said, and stemmed from an argument between the participants. Police also said the participants have had past altercations in person and via social media.

Hermantown police said requested charges include attempted second degree murder, aiding and abetting second degree assault, drive-by shooting, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person and second degree assault.