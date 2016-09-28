BCA Releases Findings In Castile Investigation To Ramsey County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The investigation into the death of Philando Castile is now in the hands of the Ramsey County attorney.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spent the last three months investigating the shooting of Castile by St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez.
However, the investigation is far from over. It could take weeks — possibly months — before Ramsey County Attorney John Choi makes a decision.
Choi will have a tough job of sifting through the evidence to decide if any charges against the officer are warranted.
Video of the aftermath of the Castile shooting went viral after it was broadcast live to Facebook on July 6.
Now, three months later, what happens next depends on the actions of Choi.
Criminal attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with this case, says the county attorney has a tough road ahead of him.
“Mr. Choi’s office is going to have to decide whether the case goes to a grand jury or does he decided whether or not to charge by himself…he could do either,” Tamburino said.
Tamburino added that no matter what choice the county attorney makes, people are going to disagree with him.
“It’s a very hard position to be in,” he said.
Since the shooting, concerned groups of people have been calling for the release of any video that may have captured exactly what happened that night.
“Mr. Choi’s office has started that they might need further investigation with the BCA, so, in that kind of a situation, you wouldn’t release the video,” Tamburino said.
Choi is looking outside his office for help.
In a statement released Wednesday, Choi said that his office is “in the process of engaging national use-of-force consultants to assist in our prosecution review and evaluation of the BCA investigation.”
While some might say that this investigation is taking too long, Tamburino says Choi and the BCA are doing the right thing in conducting thorough investigations.
Choi also has the help of special prosecutor Don Lewis, who will act as an extra set of eyes and ears for him in the case.
The county attorney did not give an estimated time of when his decision would be made, but he did make reference to the Jamar Clark shooting in Minneapolis, where Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman took seven weeks before making his decision.
Minnesota BCA and Ramsey County are intentionally slow-walking this process because they know they have no intention of prosecuting officer Yanez, much like Director Comey slow-walked the Clinton e-mail scandal because the FBI had no intention of prosecuting her, regardless of her criminal intent or criminal neglect. This occurence is because we in MN tolerate an extremely corrupt, extremely liberal, extremely large & useless, and extremely expensive state government bureaucracy. This bureaucracy is composed of liberal sycophants who only further the one-world government mantra of the Clinton machine while feeding on the public-breast until they have drained it so dry the DFL can again incite class-warfare by demanding more taxes from the rich. (Of course, this has gone on sooo long that now you are ‘rich’ when 10 years ago you barely qualified as middle-income.) The dismissal of all charges against the officer is the opening bell on the war against citizens having conceal-carry permits in MN, and will be heavily financed by some shady Soros organization. This would have played out so wonderfully for the anti-gun forces that one wonders if the cops didn’t study CC permit holders to look for a black one to enflame the issue. Then Castillo’s girlfriend monkey-wrenched the deal with the streaming video, and now they are scared stiff that Yanez is going to spill the beans on them. If I am wrong, this is a slam-dunk and Yanez goes to prison. But, why can Oklahoma charge a cop in less then 10 days in a questionable shooting, and our state can’t arrive at a decision for 10 weeks?? This is another corrupt DFL fiasco that has back-fired on them, and they are trying to salvage something.
Very simple ….is a cop allowed to shoot someone who reaches down after being ordered to keep their hands on the steering wheel.
I respectfully disagree with you. While technically what you said is correct, in this case a police officer ordered a man who was legally carrying to keep his hands up while the man had a gun on his lap (why?), with a very composed “girlfriend” in the car, a child in the car, and enough drugs in the car to be considered a dealer. Overall a very poor position Mr. Castille put himself into and a shooting that most people would consider unreasonable, once the facts came out…..
“America’s culture has been tragically warped by the progressive left, which no longer accepts the colorblind standard of Martin Luther King but instead has persuaded the country to believe that police are guilty before the facts show otherwise.” Skin color demands preferences and privileges based on color. Follow the money.
A minority, Christian, MLK follower, police officer stops an armed motorist. A split second decision was made. Did the armed motorist listen? One thing all police involved shootings have in common, if verbal police direction was followed, little to no shootings would occur. I’m convinced that police want the squad video released. It will only tell a part of the act. I’m also convinced that police want drug tests released. Again, it will only tell a part of the act.
Love thy neighbor and peace to all good will.
The only good Philando Castille is a dead one!
Well………………WE:RE WAITING!!!!!!!!!!!!!