Sisters From Eden Prairie Found Dead During Vacation In Africa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eden Prairie family is in shock after two sisters were found dead while on a trip to Africa.
Their deaths have prompted the U.S. Embassy to reportedly get involved.
Thirty-eight-year-old Annie Korkki and 42-year-old Robin Korkki loved to travel, their brother, Chris Korkki, said.
He said they were experienced travelers and that is why their sudden deaths are so shocking.
The two Eden Prairie natives were on vacation in Seychelles, an island off of Africa’s east coast, just days before their deaths.
According to the local newspaper, The Seychelles Nation, the women were staying at the Maia Resort on the island of Mahe.
Hotel staff reportedly saw the two sisters drinking during the day on Sept. 22 and said they needed help to find their villa that night.
The next morning, hotel staff found the sisters unresponsive in their beds.
Police told the newspaper the women did not show any signs of physical altercation, but the paper did report that undisclosed medications were taken from the room as part of the investigation.
Autopsy results are pending.
Chris Korkki said his sisters were outgoing, generous, kind, and “lived life to the fullest.”
There is a donation page where people can go to help the family with costs as relatives are in Africa making arrangements to bring the sisters’ bodies home.
