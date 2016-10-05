Study: Mothers Less Happy With Parenting Than Fathers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ever heard the saying, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy?”
Well, apparently it’s true for mothers too.
A new study by the University of Minnesota, Cornell University and the Minnesota Population Center found that mothers are overall less happy with parenting than fathers.
According to the study, the gap in happiness has to do with the type of task each parent is performing.
Using diary entries by over 12,000 parents from 2010, 2012 and 2013, researchers found that mothers are often by themselves when they are with their children. They also reported doing more of “work” tasks and less of the “fun” tasks.
Alternatively, fathers generally have another adult around when they are with their kids.
The study also said that kids are more likely to call out for mom, meaning mothers’ sleep and down-time is often more interrupted.
Researchers said the good news is that parents generally enjoy being with their kids and the gap between parents’ happiness was small.
View the full study by visiting the American Sociological Review online.
