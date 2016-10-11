Report: Only 18 Percent Of Americans Can Drive Manual

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report shows fewer Americans own a car with manual transmission let alone know how to operate one. And there appear to be a number of reasons for it.
The report from U.S. News and World Report show only 18 percent of U.S. drivers know how to operate a stick shift. It says that because of advancements in automatic transmissions and fuel economy, only about 5 percent of vehicles sold in the U.S. today come with a stick shift. That’s down from 25 percent of cars in 1987.
The third pedal is also bad for re-sale value, on average selling for $2,000 less than cars with automatic transmissions.
One Comment
It is really hard for those of us who prefer a stick. We are limited to entry level economy cars or sports cars and even some sports cars don’t have an available manual. Even BMW no longer offers a stick in the M5, so much for being the ultimate driving machine.
Much prefer a stick. I get better mileage, better control, lower initial cost, and it’s way more fun to drive.
I like driving them and if it small enough I can push to get it started.
First car out of college was a Camaro with 4-on-the-floor stick. Most fun car I have had!
Every kid should learn how to drive a stick and be required to drive one until they are 18. That will give them something to do with their hands instead of mess with their phone.