Actress Shailene Woodley Arrested At Dakota Pipeline Protest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP/WCCO) — Shailene Woodley’s arrest at a protest in North Dakota has been livestreamed to fans on Facebook.

The “Divergent” actress was livestreaming her protest Monday of the four-state Dakota Access pipeline for a total of more than two-and-a-half hours Monday before her arrest by local authorities. Toward the end of a two hour video, Woodley is told by a law enforcement officer that she is being arrested for criminal trespassing. The video showing what appeared to be a peaceful protest has been viewed more than 3 million times.

CBS News reports Woodley said: “I was walking back to my RV — which is right there — so that we can go back to camp peacefully, and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue. They had giant guns and batons and zip-ties and they’re not letting me go.”

Shailene Woodley being arrested for leaving a peaceful protest for the Dakota Access Pipeline. #thankyoushailene #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/fQUjYgrKhu — Nøah Barth (@NoahBarth) October 10, 2016

Morton County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Rob Keller says Woodley was one of 27 protesters arrested Monday. She was also charged with engaging in a riot.

Woodley has been an outspoken opponent of the $3.8 billion project.

Thousands of people have joined the protest in support of the tribe and a large encampment has developed at the proposed construction site.

Of the protesters, 123 people have been arrested since mid-August. In addition to Woodley, the list of people arrested also includes Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved.This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)