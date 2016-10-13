Minnesota-Born Bob Dylan Wins Nobel Prize In Literature

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

October 13, 2016 6:34 PM By Reg Chapman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minnesota born music legend Bob Dylan can now add Nobel Literature prize to his list of accomplishments.

The Swedish Academy made the announcement today, making Dylan the first songwriter to win the award. The Academy says Dylan was given the award for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.

A University of Minnesota scholar says Dylan’s works should have been recognized years ago. His music spans generations and has served as anthems for both the civil rights and anti-war movements.

Bob Dylan’s music is being called “poetry for the ears”, by the Swedish Academy that awarded him the Nobel Literature Prize.

“For me it’s been very cool to the person who teaches the Bob Dylan courses at the only university at which he was ever registered,” Dr. Alex Lubet said.

Lubet is a music scholar and the authority on all things Dylan, at the University of Minnesota.

“Pretty much from the get go everyone considered Dylan to be a great and game changing lyricist,” Lubet said.

Bob Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman in Duluth. He spent many years in Hibbing, and Dr. Lubet believes his Minnesota upbringing had an impact on the man and his music.

“It’s poignant it reaches out to people’s emotion it’s very often been timely he is an amazing wordsmith its clever its articulate it demonstrates that he knows a tremendous amount about the world of art and history,” Lubet said.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 100 million records. He’s won 11 Grammys, a Golden Globe and an academy award..Dr. Lubet says this Nobel literature prize brings his career full circle.

“There is an element of completion you know he’s won the Pulitzer prize he’s won an Oscar he’s won the medal of freedom,” Lubet said.

This honor is one many say was unexpected, but not Dr. Lubet.

‘They finally got around to doing something they should have done a long time ago,” Lubet said.

President Obama referred to Bob Dylan as one of the most influential musicians in the 21st Century. Not only does Dylan get recognition for his work with this award, he also gets about $900,000.

