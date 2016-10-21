Community Search Planned For Missing Vadnais Heights Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A community is coming together to search for a woman who has been missing for over a month.
Michelle Newell, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 8. On Oct. 5, authorities said they believe Newell’s body may be in the Dakotas.
Timothy James Barr, 51, was charged with murder in Newell’s disappearance, but charges were dismissed as authorities determine where to charge him. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said there was insufficient evidence at the time to establish Minnesota as the jurisdiction.
On Saturday, the Minnesota Community Policing Services Foundation is coordinating a search and recovery for Newell.
The group will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at 200 Walnut Street in St. Paul. Search instructions, maps and safety vests will be handed out. The search will begin at 10:45 a.m.
One Comment
SOMEBODY NEEDS TO NOTIFY THE TRASH SERVICE TO HIS MOTHERS HOME AND CHECK THE LANDFILL AREA FOR MID SEPTEMBER!!!!