Ice Castles Returning To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A recent staple of winter in Minnesota is back for another year.
Starting in late December, Ice Castles will be back in Minnesota. They’ll be in Stillwater this year after spending previous winters in Eden Prairie.
Officials with the Ice Castles say Stillwater will be one of five locations this year. There will also be displays in Utah, Wisconsin Dells, Edmonton and New Hampshire. Officials say they’re expecting tens of thousands of people to visit the Stillwater Ice Castles, resulting in an economic impact of about $3 million.
Many visitors will travel at least 50 miles and spend at least one night at a hotel, officials said.
About 4,000 hours of work goes into the Ice Castles between shaping them and embedding LED lights.
There is not an exact date for when they will open, but officials said they anticipate late December.
One Comment
Any photo contest for Stillwater Ice Castle?