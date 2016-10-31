UW-Stout Student Dies After Being Assaulted In Menomonie

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A college student in Wisconsin died Monday from injuries he received in an assault early Sunday morning, according to school officials.
Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, 24, was a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Stout majoring in business administration. He died Monday afternoon, according to Chancellor Bob Meyer.
Alnahdi was assaulted shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Menomonie, Meyer said. The incident occurred on the 400 block of Main Street East, near Topper’s Pizza. He was being treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Alnahdi came to UW-Stout in 2015. His family is from Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.
Anyone with information about the assault should call Menomonie Police Investigator Kelly Pollock at 715-231-8511.
One Comment
Pretty sure this can be called a hate crime.
this should be getting national attention! this was a hate crime, and you can bet your bottom dollar that it was a trump fan who killed this young man.
Yep. Every time a minority individual gets the worst of a bar brawl it is a hate crime. No doubt about it. The way to end all this hate is to vote early and often for Hillary and all our Socialist Welfare Village party candidates so that we can continue to import enough colored foreign welfare Muslims to finally get Sharia Islamic law. Then we can behead all the white infidels.