Minneapolis Elects Nation’s 1st Somali-American Lawmaker

November 8, 2016 8:11 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has elected the nation’s first Somali-American lawmaker.

Ilhan Omar won a spot in the state House on Tuesday. She’ll represent a district in Minneapolis that’s home to the largest Somali population outside of the east African country.

She was all but sure to win in the heavily Democratic district. She defeated one of the state’s longest-serving lawmakers in a Democratic primary this summer. Her Republican rival later dropped out of the race.

Omar is a 33-year-old community activist who came to the United States as an 8-year-old after spending years in a Kenyan refugee camp. Her victory seals the growing political clout of the area’s Somali community.

Minneapolis previously elected a Somali city councilman and school board member.

