Clinton Supporters Pin Hopes On Appeal To Electoral College

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — After Donald Trump was proclaimed the winner of the 2016 presidential election, there have been protests sprouting up in pockets across the country.

Now, an online petition has been started asking the electoral college to, when they meet on December 19, withhold their support for Trump, something granted to them in the Constitution.

The foundation for the petition is the fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, something that Trump himself has complained about in the past.

Here’s an excerpt from the petition:

“We are calling on the Electors to ignore their states’ votes and cast their ballots for Secretary Clinton. Why? Mr. Trump is unfit to serve. His scapegoating of so many Americans, and his impulsivity, bullying, lying, admitted history of sexual assault, and utter lack of experience make him a danger to the Republic. Secretary Clinton WON THE POPULAR VOTE and should be President.”

In 2012 after Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney, Trump tweeted on the matter: “He lost the popular vote by a lot and won the election. We should have a revolution in this country!” The tweet has since been deleted.

As of 3 p.m. CST on Thursday, November 10, the petition had more than 700,000 signatures.

That puts it just north of halfway of the 1 million goal.