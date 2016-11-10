Clinton Supporters Pin Hopes On Appeal To Electoral College

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — After Donald Trump was proclaimed the winner of the 2016 presidential election, there have been protests sprouting up in pockets across the country.
Now, an online petition has been started asking the electoral college to, when they meet on December 19, withhold their support for Trump, something granted to them in the Constitution.
The foundation for the petition is the fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, something that Trump himself has complained about in the past.
Here’s an excerpt from the petition:
“We are calling on the Electors to ignore their states’ votes and cast their ballots for Secretary Clinton. Why?
Mr. Trump is unfit to serve. His scapegoating of so many Americans, and his impulsivity, bullying, lying, admitted history of sexual assault, and utter lack of experience make him a danger to the Republic.
Secretary Clinton WON THE POPULAR VOTE and should be President.”
In 2012 after Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney, Trump tweeted on the matter: “He lost the popular vote by a lot and won the election. We should have a revolution in this country!” The tweet has since been deleted.
As of 3 p.m. CST on Thursday, November 10, the petition had more than 700,000 signatures.
That puts it just north of halfway of the 1 million goal.
One Comment
So tired of hearing about these protests. What is this showing other countries? That we’re a bunch of babies that get upset and throw a temper tantrum because things didn’t go their way? Come on people, WAKE UP! Now, more than ever, we need unity! We need compassion for others, regardless of race, religious views, democrat ,republican, liberal. Stop being the little old poor me crybaby and get over it already!!!
A generation that was taught to stomp their feet and throw a fit to get their way. Why? Because of parents who did not parent. Because of schools promoting political ideologies instead of teaching subject matter. All you people are doing is re- enforcing the reason we voted for Trump in the first place. President Trump needs to send some people to their rooms without supper.
Without supper? Send some of them back to the country they are citizens of … without free healthcare, free housing, EBT cards, cash payments, interpreters, legal aid, schools, and social services.
No, not going to happen. it’s over folks. You lost, done deal. TRUMP is your president. Bye bye EPA, bye bye department of education, bye bye stupid social programs that waste tax dollars.
And we go through this every 4 years about popular vote vs. electoral college. People you live in a REPUBLIC. Go back to school and learn what that means. Sorry we are not in a “MOB” rules country.
Anyway, did you all miss the conservative victories in Minnesota? They will have a much more dramatic affect on you than who won president.
Update: 3,916,457 supporters and climbing!
Trump is going to be our president. Online petition is 100% worthless. Election is over. Even if everyone in America signs a petition it means nothing. You should have gotten off your butt and voted on ELECTION DAY!
I will believe all the campaign rhetoric when i see it. EPA won’t be dismantled DOE want be either. Reagan didn’t do it and neither will Trump. If Obamacare is gone that’s good enough for me.
Dear god the idiots that push these things have no basic understanding of the Electoral college and its protections why the college was created in the first place.. Good news is that at the most 47 of the 50 states have a 0% of going along with it. And all the majority of states would have to give up their electoral power so that cities like Los Angeles, New York City would determine all presidents. the stupidity is astounding.