Search Continues For Morrison County Hunter’s Killer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for help finding the person who shot and killed a hunter in Morrison County.

Terry Brisk, 41, was shot on Nov. 7 while hunting on private property in Belle Prairie Township. Investigators hope someone saw or heard something that can help solve the case, and there’s a big reward for answers.

On the property northwest of Hawthorne and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, it is not uncommon to hear the sound of gunshots. Hunters know the area well, and now investigators hope anyone who was hunting here on Nov. 7 comes forward with information.

“There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered,” said Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen wants to know who shot and killed Brisk.

“At this point we do know that Terrance Brisk was certainly shot by another person but there are things we just can’t release because we don’t want to jeopardize the investigation, “ Larsen said.

Sheriff Larsen says what he does know is when Brisk was shot.

“Between 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, Mr. Terrance Brisk was actually shot,” Larsen said.

Sheriff Larsen is asking property owners and anyone who was hunting in the area if they saw anything unusual during the time Brisk was shot.

“We need the public’s assistance to see if anyone saw anything, whether or not it was a suspicious vehicle, whether or not they saw a suspicious person,” he said.

A private citizen has come forward with money that they hope will motivate someone to tell investigators what they know.

“If we get them positively identified, there is up to $10,000 reward,” Larsen said.

Sheriff Larsen says his investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the person who shot Brisk is unaware that they had done so.

“We feel that this family’s friends and this community needs closure,” Larsen said. “We will not give up and we will work around the clock until we get the answers.”

Sheriff Larsen did say he believes this shooting is an isolated incident. He does not believe the people of Morrison County have anything to fear, but he does want anyone with information to call his office and tell what they know.