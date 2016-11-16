Philando Castile’s Mother Says Family Stands Behind Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Castile family said they agree with and support the decision Wednesday to charge Officer Jeronimo Yanez. The Ramsey County Attorney reached out to Castile’s mom, Valerie Castile, late Tuesday night. During this time, she is asking for peace.

“We’re here in solidarity, my family and I, to support that decision,” Castile said.

Castile spoke Wednesday afternoon surrounded by her daughter and extended family. She said she’s grateful to those who have stood with them in their pursuit of justice for her son.

“I’m just glad that we have come to this chapter and it’s the beginning to a different chapter,” she said. “And we all hope and pray that the right thing is done in this issue.”

The family’s attorney, Judge Glenda Hatchett, said the family learned along with everyone the details of the stop and Philando’s last words.

“It was very painful but we were not surprised,” Hatchett said.

It was the Philando they knew, a respectful and hardworking young man. They said his character carried him until the end.

“What more could this young man have done than he did that day,” Hatchett said.

Hatchett calls the charges against St. Anthony Police Officer Yanez “historic.”

“We see this as a stake in the ground that we are intending for this case to send a loud message that things must change in this country,””Hatchett said.

The Castile family said this will be their only statement until after a trial. They don’t want to interfere with the judicial process.