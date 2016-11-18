Officer Yanez Appears In Court, Released On Own Recognizance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — It took less than five minutes Friday for the St. Anthony police officer charged with manslaughter to make his initial court appearance.
Jeronimo Yanez, 28, is pleading not guilty to charges he acted without just cause and shot a St. Paul motorist last July. The shooting of Philando Castile touched off a storm of protest, as yet another killing of a black man at the hands of police. Yanez will remain free without having to post any bail.
A dozen Ramsey County deputies stood guard inside the crowded courtroom where Yanez made his first appearance. The St. Anthony police officer is charged with three felonies, including manslaughter.
Before the hearing began, defense attorneys said they would have no comment about Yanez’s not guilty plea and Yanez waived a formal reading of his complaint.
After the several minute hearing, a parent of a J.J. Hill Montessori School student, where Philando Castile worked, said she attended the court hearing out of respect for Phil.
“The school really loved him, and there are kids who are struggling without him,” Sally Rafowicz said.
Yanez avoided cameras stationed at the front entrance and came in through another door of the Law Enforcement Center.
Judge Mark Ireland granted a defense request for a release without bail, citing their client’s clean record and employment as a law enforcement officer. Ramsey County prosecutors didn’t argue the request.
However, outside the courtroom some who attended the hearing questioned the fairness of a personal recognizance release.
“He walks outside the courtroom on personal recognizance. There are people in the African-American community right now who don’t believe the man will be found guilty,” Monte Lesure said. “How do you do that?”
The defense isn’t saying if it will ask for a change of venue, based on the extraordinary amount of publicity the shooting and aftermath has received. That possibility brought harsh criticism from Castile supporters.
“It needs to be held in Ramsey County. He was murdered in Ramsey county and [the trial] should be held in Ramsey County, and not anywhere else in Minnesota,” said Tyrone Terrill, with the Black Ministry Alliance.
Castile family members also left the courtroom without comment. For now at least, the officer at the center of the storm was free to go.
“I don’t care that he’s home or in jail, the bottom line for me is that he ends up in jail,” Terrill said.
Yanez will return to court again on Dec. 19.
One Comment
I’m curious why the first sentence of this story has to read “A Minnesota police officer who shot a black man during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb is expected to appear in court on criminal charges.” Why is it important to state that he shot a “black” man? This wasn’t a hate crime, so why does that need to be included? If race/ethnicity is a fact that adds value to the story then why not also include the ethnicity of the officer, as he is Hispanic? I’m so disappointed in the media constantly needing to stir the pot and further fueling racial tension.
How dare you criticize one of the finest political propaganda machines of our Socialist welfare party elite.
Your comment has been reported and your subversive activities will not be tolerated.
they imply they’ll find him guilty no matter what and their resistance to a change in venue says they’re adamant on jailing him. finding an impartial jury sounds like it will be a daunting task.
As an attempt to influence the jury:
Education Minnesota members, the Socialist Welfare Village government union thugs, put up a memorial bench at the all black school where the alleged victim was a cafeteria worker, with huge lettering honoring the much loved government worker in dredlocks who taught the all black students that if they flashed him a gang sign, that they would be rewarded with a wink and a nod as he loaded up their trays, in contravention to federal efforts in the free lunch program to provide a ballanced diet, with unauthorized extra one/per tray pre-packaged items. He was the schools black gang Robin Hood. Teaching the kids to scam the government is hugely important to Education Minnesota. Getting more than you are entitled to, under the guise of preferencial minority entitlements, is fundemental to our children’s indoctorination here in the Socialist Welfare Village.
Thank you Education Minnesota, for transforming a small time black criminal with a willful disreguard for the law into a hero.
Okay so the Perp. allegedly had a conceal and carry permit. Of course what the media and unfortunately the general public do not realize is that, when under the influence of legal or illegal drugs or alcohol. His permit is null and void. I’m not trying to defend the police officer. But its simple if your approached by the law enforcement, you might just want to let the police officer remove the weapon themselves. If the Perp. in this case did in fact have a conceal and
carry permit, he would have been advised of this simple common sense idea during the required class. I personally do not carry a high end pistol. I carry one that is completely reliable but if it is seized I’m not too worried about getting it back. Why this police officer is being charged in the first place, is unfortunately a reflection of where our humanity is heading.