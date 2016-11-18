Police: Arrest Made In UW-Stout Student’s Murder; Not A Hate Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Menomonie, Wiscosin say they’ve made an arrested in the death of a University of Wisconsin-Stout student.
Hussain Alnahdi, 24, died after someone attacked him outside Toppers Pizza in downtown Menomonie. The Medical Examiner said Alnahdi’s death was due to a traumatic brain injury.
Police are not naming the suspect until charges are filed. They say the suspect is not a student and does not live in the area.
Police also say there is no evidence this was a hate crime.
