Police: Arrest Made In UW-Stout Student’s Murder; Not A Hate Crime

November 18, 2016 8:38 PM
Filed Under: Hussain Alnahdi, Menomonie, University Of Wisconsin-Stout

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Menomonie, Wiscosin say they’ve made an arrested in the death of a University of Wisconsin-Stout student.

Hussain Alnahdi, 24, died after someone attacked him outside Toppers Pizza in downtown Menomonie. The Medical Examiner said Alnahdi’s death was due to a traumatic brain injury.

Police are not naming the suspect until charges are filed. They say the suspect is not a student and does not live in the area.

Police also say there is no evidence this was a hate crime.

Comments

One Comment

  1. BillaryGoaty (@BillaryGoaty) says:
    November 19, 2016 at 6:51 am

    one could … and should …. argue that any crime involving a beating is a hate crime. At that point someone hates someone-or it never would have happened.
    This law is pure political B^S^
    That said – convict the dude, hang’emtoo

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    November 19, 2016 at 8:11 am

    Where are all the white liberal guilt professional full time protesters who claimed it was a hate crime? Hmmm?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
      November 19, 2016 at 2:22 pm

      Forty of them were in downtown Minneapolis last night protesting. Two who disagreed with it being a hate crime were shot, and a po-lease car was rammed. Mayor Betsy says she encourages you to burn stuff in the streets to show your support.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
        November 19, 2016 at 2:31 pm

        OH wait. I had that confused with the last protest a few weeks ago , with six nignogs wounded, where mayor Betsy and police chief Queen Janey unveiled new anti-crime programs aimed at cooling some notorious nignog hot spots — among them just outside the First Precinct police station doors in the heart of downtown.

        Reply | Report comment
        1. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
          November 19, 2016 at 2:50 pm

          Our next mayor: Nekima Levy-Pounds will put a stop to these hate crimes committed against minorities here in the Socialist Welfare Village, like in the two cases above and the over 200 others shot with almost 50 dead so far again this year here in the Village of love.

          Reply | Report comment
          1. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
            November 19, 2016 at 3:03 pm

            Governor Dayton says: “None of those people would have been shot if they were white.”

            Reply | Report comment
          2. jame123michael (@jame1234michael) says:
            November 22, 2016 at 8:39 am

            Now if there is a racist person out there……it is her

            Reply | Report comment
  3. Sarah Smith says:
    November 21, 2016 at 11:08 am

    “Police also say there is no evidence this was a hate crime.”

    The Progressive to English translator means: “The killer was not white.”

    Reply | Report comment
  4. jame123michael (@jame1234michael) says:
    November 22, 2016 at 8:38 am

    I do wonder why all crimes committed by mooslims is not considered a hate crime……because they all do hate the constitution.

    Reply | Report comment

