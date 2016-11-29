MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Target Field To Host TwinsFest Jan. 27-29

November 29, 2016 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Twins, Target Field, TwinsFest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday their plans for the annual TwinsFest, a weekend in the winter that gets baseball fans excited for Spring Training.

Twins officials said the annual event will be held Jan. 27-29 at Target Field. It will give baseball fans an exclusive look at the team and a chance to meet some of their favorite players throughout the weekend. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Twins Community Fund.

TwinsFest will feature interactive activities and behind-the-scenes features to get Twins fans excited for the 2017 season. The weekend will include appearances from several players, chances for autographs, pictures as well as a chance to get sports memorabilia and a collector’s show. As many as 60 former, current and future and Twins players are expected to attend throughout the weekend.

One of the new features this year is a beer garden. It will include craft beers, root beer floats as well as yard games and pub games.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 and will cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids 14 and younger.

The Twins are looking for a bounce back season in 2017 after losing a franchise-record 103 games last year.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jeff Mannino says:
    December 2, 2016 at 5:49 pm

    As many as 60 former, current and future and, Twins players are expected to attend throughout the weekend.

    your welcome

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia