Target Field To Host TwinsFest Jan. 27-29

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday their plans for the annual TwinsFest, a weekend in the winter that gets baseball fans excited for Spring Training.

Twins officials said the annual event will be held Jan. 27-29 at Target Field. It will give baseball fans an exclusive look at the team and a chance to meet some of their favorite players throughout the weekend. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Twins Community Fund.

TwinsFest will feature interactive activities and behind-the-scenes features to get Twins fans excited for the 2017 season. The weekend will include appearances from several players, chances for autographs, pictures as well as a chance to get sports memorabilia and a collector’s show. As many as 60 former, current and future and Twins players are expected to attend throughout the weekend.

One of the new features this year is a beer garden. It will include craft beers, root beer floats as well as yard games and pub games.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 and will cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids 14 and younger.

The Twins are looking for a bounce back season in 2017 after losing a franchise-record 103 games last year.