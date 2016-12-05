Nickelback To Open State Fair’s 2017 Grandstand Concert Series

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Look at this photograph.
Even if every time you do it makes you laugh, and even if the thought makes your eyes get so red, Nickelback has been announced as one of the Minnesota State Fair’s headlining Grandstand acts for the summer of 2017.
The Canadian rock band take the stage Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 9.
Ticket prices range from $65 to $80, depending on whether you’d like to be in reserved seating on the mainstand or in the plaza-level general admission with no chairs.
Nickelback have sold more than 50 million albums, and their single “How You Remind Me” was listed by Billboard as the highest-selling rock song of the aughts.
One Comment
What a lousy way to kick off the Fair ….. uuuuugh