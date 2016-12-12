Man, 58, Dies After Being Injured In Hibbing House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 58-year-old man died in the hospital Monday after being injured when his home caught fire in Hibbing last week.
According to the Hibbing Fire Department, Michael Ready died at Hennepin County Medical Center Monday.
The fire department responded to the fire on Third Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. A man, later identified as Ready, was removed the fire. He was unresponsive and crews took life-saving measures before he was transported to the hospital.
The fire department said the blaze was accidental and was caused by smoking in bed.
