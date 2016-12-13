St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman Says He’s Running For Governor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman says he plans to run for governor in 2018.
The 55-year-old DFL leader filed the paperwork Tuesday and released a brief statement saying he believes Minnesota is a state where “no one has to lose so that others can win.”
In the statement, he outlined his priorities as being “good paying jobs, a strong future for our children, a sustainable environment and safe communities for our families.”
Coleman has been mayor of St. Paul since 2006.
“I’ve been very honored to lead the city of St. Paul through some challenging times, but really brought the city to a new level of vibrancy,” Coleman said to WCCO Radio’s Al Schoch.
He announced earlier this month that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election.
If he wins the highest office in the state, he’d be replacing current Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.
“One thing I’ve seen certainly coming out of this last election is that there’s a big divide,” Coleman said. “We don’t have to be divided. It doesn’t require someone losing in order for someone to win.”
In the 2018 race, he’ll be up against fellow St. Paul Democrat Rep. Erin Murphy.
She welcomed Coleman into the race Tuesday, saying she’s looking forward to discussing how to tackle the tough issues facing Minnesota.
One Comment
That’s great news. We sure can use some more of those fast food jobs, welfare tracts and stadiums here in the Socialist Welfare Village.