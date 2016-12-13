Red Cow Takes Over Space To Be Left Vacant By Green Mill

2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

December 13, 2016 1:43 PM
Green Mill, Red Cow, Uptown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hours after Green Mill announced it will be closing its Hennepin Avenue location, Red Cow announced it will be moving in.

The Twin Cities burger chain said it will open its fourth restaurant in the 2626 Hennepin Avenue space in summer 2017.

Earlier Tuesday, the CEO of Hightop Hospitality said that after 38 years at the Uptown location, Green Mill decided to explore other options within Minneapolis.

Green Mill will close its doors on Dec. 31.

The turnaround will be quick as Red Cow will start construction on Jan. 1.

The new location will include menu items found at the other three locations, as well as 48 taps featuring local brews and cocktails designed by Ian Lowther.

Restaurant owner Luke Shimp said the restaurant prides itself in its warm atmosphere, and “the East Isles neighborhood has an urban vibrancy coupled with a close-knit feel that really resonates with our concept.”

The space will seat 130 people, with a 1,000 square-foot patio area.

The restaurant also said it will put in at least 50 parking spaces.

Comments

One Comment

  1. LibbersReek (@LibbersReek) says:
    December 13, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    Perfect. More burgers and lottsa good ol’ beer to feed the Minnesota alcoholics needs. And loads of drugs just outside. A wasted souls goo time

    Reply | Report comment |

