Minn. Medical Marijuana Company Announces Price Cuts

December 19, 2016 10:34 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the two companies producing medical marijuana in Minnesota says they are cutting their prices.

Minnesota Medical Solutions, aka MinnMed, announced Monday that some of their products will be 8-percent to 51-percent cheaper, including vaporizers, cannabis oils and capsules.

MinnMed reported a $3 million loss last year during the state program’s first year. LeafLine Labs recorded a loss of $2.2 million.

Minnesota’s medical marijuana program is the most restrictive in the Unites States, although state health officials announced earlier this month that people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can join the program next summer.

Click here for more information about MinnMed’s price reduction.

  1. Yvonne Wensloff says:
    December 19, 2016 at 10:53 am

    Obviously pretty hard for them to make a profit with the ramp up costs and NOBODY (virtually) is allowed to be a legitimate customer. Investing in even doing it with restrictions of this degree on who qualifies for an Rx was OBVIOUSLY not going to be profitable. Does not take a PhD to know that just looking at the big picture. Brilliant government economics, as always.

  2. Jimmy Perry says:
    December 20, 2016 at 12:48 pm

    Work on giving the lie a rest. The anti-propaganda is sticking worse in the cold so more truth expositions might be helpful. The drug war propaganda is still believed by people who will believe anything. A little proactive research would help the understanding.

  3. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
    December 22, 2016 at 6:15 pm

    Here in the Socialist Welfare Village our party elite prefer you buy from our Mexican cartel open borders drug trade partners, who bring pot, heroin and crack in by the box car.. It creates jobs for our ill-legals and our black gang drug dealers and has a multiplier effect on Minnesota’s Diversity First economy. Sanctuary City as it should be. No-ID required.

