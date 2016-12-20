Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Pastor Charged With Beating Child With Rod, Electrical Cord

December 20, 2016 5:49 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pastor of a north Minneapolis church and his son have been arrested for beating a 12-year-old boy with a wooden rod and an electrical cord.

Dong Wook Kim, 51, was charged with two counts of assault and a count of malicious punishment of a child.

A neighbor called police Saturday after finding the boy walking in the extreme cold, wearing only shorts and a T-shirt.

He had extensive bruising and told police he had been at the Good News Church on Broadway Avenue.

The boy described how the pastor and his son, 19-year-old Joo Seong Kim, had punched him and hit him with wood planks over several days.

Kim told police he “was really upset” because of the boy’s rejection of God.

The victim told police that his 4-year-old sister had also been abused by Kim.

The pastor faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted. No charges have been filed yet against his son.

