Sheriff: 1 Dead In Trailer Home Fire Near Brainerd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person died Monday after a trailer home caught fire near Brainerd, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at about 8:09 p.m. on Brandon Way about five miles south of Brainerd, west of Highway 371. A neighbor saw the structure on fire and called 911.
When authorities arrived, firefighters found one person inside the residence who was believed to be the lone occupant of the trailer home. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have identified the victim as 60-year-old Suzette Rhea Scheeler of Brainerd. Preliminary autopsy results show she died of smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.