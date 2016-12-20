Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Trailer Home Fire Near Brainerd

December 20, 2016 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Brainerd, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Fatal Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person died Monday after a trailer home caught fire near Brainerd, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at about 8:09 p.m. on Brandon Way about five miles south of Brainerd, west of Highway 371. A neighbor saw the structure on fire and called 911.

When authorities arrived, firefighters found one person inside the residence who was believed to be the lone occupant of the trailer home. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified the victim as 60-year-old Suzette Rhea Scheeler of Brainerd. Preliminary autopsy results show she died of smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia