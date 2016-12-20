St. Paul Woman Robbed In Armed Home Invasion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman is lucky to have walked away unharmed after two gunmen burglarized her St. Paul home.

It happened on Princeton Avenue in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was woken up when her dog, who was upstairs in her room with her, started barking. The woman told police she went downstairs to check things out but the door to the main floor wouldn’t open.

“She finally came into her living area [and] there were two men in her home,” St. Paul Police public information officer Steve Linders said.

The men were rummaging through her belongings. She told police both of them had a gun, and they told her to sit down and not move.

“One of them sat down next to her on the steps next to her, threatened her,” Linders said. “The other one ripped through her home and turned it upside down.”

After the one burglar went through the upper level, they forced the woman into the basement. She eventually heard them leave.

Police found footprints leading from the woman’s front door down to the street. There weren’t any signs of forced entry and it’s unclear if the door was locked.

St. Paul Police say this type of robbery is extremely rare. While the woman is OK physically, it was still a terrifying ordeal.

“She’s incredibly lucky she wasn’t injured,” Linders said.

The burglars were able to get away with the woman’s iPad, wallet, cell phone and some jewelry. She said one of the men was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and winter gloves. If you have any information that could help St. Paul Police solve this case, please give them a call.