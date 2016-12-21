WCCO Radio Holiday Programming Schedule
December 21, 2016 1:00 AM
Saturday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve
- Noon: Jearlyn Steele’s Center Stage Holiday Special
- 3p: “A Christmas Box” Hour 1
- 4p: “A Christmas Box” Hour 2
- 5p: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the St. Paul Hotel
- 6p: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the St. Paul Hotel (Hour 2)
- 7p: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the St. Paul Hotel (Hour 3)
- Mormon Tabernacle Choir (Newest Episode for Christmas)
- 8p: “Christmas Favorites” Mormon Tabernacle Choir
- “A Dickens Christmas” Mormon Tabernacle Choir
- 9p: Christmas “Sing with Bing”
- 10p: “Home for the Holidays” (Alfie Boe) Mormon Tabernacle Choir
- “A Decade of Christmas” Mormon Tabernacle Choir
- 11p: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Sing We Now of Christmas
- Gift of the Magi
- A Cup of Christmas Tea
- The Solitary Life (Howard Viken)
Sunday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day
- Midnight: “A Christmas Box” Hour 1
- 1a: “A Christmas Box” Hour 2
- 2a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Sing Choir of Angels
- Pickwick’s Christmas
- Lutefisk Lament (Roger Erickson)
- Uncle Olav’s Night Before Christmas (Dave Lee)
- 3a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- We Need a Little Christmas
- The Juggler (Howard Viken)
- Axel’s Night Before Christmas (Clellan Card)
- “Klem Kringle” (Dave Lee, Roger Strom, Mike Lynch and Doc Severinsen)
- Bong Crosby (Dave Lee and Tim Russell)
- The Undelivered Letter (Joe McFarlin)
- 4a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Wondrous Christmas
- Night Before Christmas
- Douglas Edwards “At the North Pole”
- 5a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- The Bells of Christmas
- Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Walter Cronkite “One Silent Night”
- 6a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- The Spirit of Giving
- 7a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Carols Then and Now
- Tim Russell’s Comedy Christmas Carol
- 8a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- A Magical Season
- Douglas Edwards Reports: Santa
- Dave Lee’s Letters to Santa (2013 Edition)
- A Cup of Christmas Tea
- 9a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- O Holy Night
- The Littlest Angel
- Paul Stagg’s Christmas Gifts
- Uncle Olav’s “Night Before Christmas” (Dave Lee)
- 10a: Holiday Music
- 11a: Holiday Music
- Noon: “A Christmas Box” Hour 1
- 1p: “A Christmas Box” Hour 2
- 2p: Holiday Music
- 3p: Holiday Music
- 4p: Holiday Music
- 5p: Holiday Music
- 6p: Mormon Tabernacle Choir (Newest Episode for Christmas)
- 6:30p: Timberwolves Basketball at Oklahoma City
