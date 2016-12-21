Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

WCCO Radio Holiday Programming Schedule

December 21, 2016 1:00 AM
Saturday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve

  • Noon: Jearlyn Steele’s Center Stage Holiday Special
  • 3p: “A Christmas Box” Hour 1
  • 4p: “A Christmas Box” Hour 2
  • 5p: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the St. Paul Hotel
  • 6p: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the St. Paul Hotel (Hour 2)
  • 7p: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the St. Paul Hotel (Hour 3)
    • Mormon Tabernacle Choir (Newest Episode for Christmas)
  • 8p: “Christmas Favorites” Mormon Tabernacle Choir
    • “A Dickens Christmas” Mormon Tabernacle Choir
  • 9p: Christmas “Sing with Bing”
  • 10p: “Home for the Holidays” (Alfie Boe) Mormon Tabernacle Choir
    • “A Decade of Christmas” Mormon Tabernacle Choir
  • 11p: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Sing We Now of Christmas
    • Gift of the Magi
    • A Cup of Christmas Tea
    • The Solitary Life (Howard Viken)

Sunday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day

  • Midnight: “A Christmas Box” Hour 1
  • 1a: “A Christmas Box” Hour 2
  • 2a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Sing Choir of Angels
    • Pickwick’s Christmas
    • Lutefisk Lament (Roger Erickson)
    • Uncle Olav’s Night Before Christmas (Dave Lee)
  • 3a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- We Need a Little Christmas
    • The Juggler (Howard Viken)
    • Axel’s Night Before Christmas (Clellan Card)
    • “Klem Kringle” (Dave Lee, Roger Strom, Mike Lynch and Doc Severinsen)
    • Bong Crosby (Dave Lee and Tim Russell)
    • The Undelivered Letter (Joe McFarlin)
  • 4a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Wondrous Christmas
    • Night Before Christmas
    • Douglas Edwards “At the North Pole”
  • 5a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- The Bells of Christmas
    • Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Walter Cronkite “One Silent Night”
  • 6a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- The Spirit of Giving
    • BBC’s Christmas Story
  • 7a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- Carols Then and Now
    • Tim Russell’s Comedy Christmas Carol
  • 8a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- A Magical Season
    • Douglas Edwards Reports: Santa
    • Dave Lee’s Letters to Santa (2013 Edition)
    • A Cup of Christmas Tea
  • 9a: Mormon Tabernacle Choir- O Holy Night
    • The Littlest Angel
    • Paul Stagg’s Christmas Gifts
    • Uncle Olav’s “Night Before Christmas” (Dave Lee)
  • 10a: Holiday Music
  • 11a: Holiday Music
  • Noon: “A Christmas Box” Hour 1
  • 1p: “A Christmas Box” Hour 2
  • 2p: Holiday Music
  • 3p: Holiday Music
  • 4p: Holiday Music
  • 5p: Holiday Music
  • 6p: Mormon Tabernacle Choir (Newest Episode for Christmas)
  • 6:30p: Timberwolves Basketball at Oklahoma City
