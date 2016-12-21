YouTube Star Kicked Off Flight Accuses Delta Of Discrimination; Delta Responds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A YouTube star says he was kicked off a Delta flight because he spoke some Arabic to his mom on the phone before takeoff.
Adam Saleh posted the video, which quickly went viral, to Twitter Wednesday morning. In it, he says he’s being taken off the flight because he was speaking a different language.
In an interview with CBSN, Saleh said he takes numerous flights every month, and he was upset because something like this never happened before.
“I speak to my mom on the phone every flight,” Saleh said. “She only speaks Arabic.”
In a statement, Delta said: “Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”
Delta was responding to a series of widely circulated tweets by Adam Saleh, who has over 1.6 million subscribers to his TrueStoryASA YouTube channel, and over 2.2 million subscribers to his Adam Saleh Vlogs YouTube channel. Saleh’s YouTube channels are full of prank videos as well as videos about Muslim life, and he is a self-described “professional idiot.”
The flight was traveling from Heathrow Airport in London, England to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, New York.
