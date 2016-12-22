Charges: Employee Stole $122K From Ramsey Charter School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Crystal man has been formally accused of stealing more than $100,000 from an Anoka County charter school.
The sheriff’s office says Bernard Ivory Fox, 44, is charged with one count of theft by swindle.
Fox worked as a human resource and finance manager at PACT Charter School in Ramsey, and is accused of taking funds meant to pay for the school’s building lease.
The criminal complaint says Fox made 18 unauthorized transfers of $6,250 to his personal account, amounting to $112,500. The transfers were made between November of 2015 and October of 2016.
The theft was discovered during an outside financial audit of the school.
Fox could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
