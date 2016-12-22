Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Met Council: Metro Mobility Bus Rear-Ended, 1 Injured

December 22, 2016 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Park, Met Council, Metro Mobility

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A passenger of a Metro Mobility vehicle is in the hospital after an accident in Brooklyn Park Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Council.

At around 11 a.m., the Met Council says the Metro Mobility vehicle was rear-ended near State Highway 252 and 67th Avenue. The driver said the bus was heading south on 252 just past 70th avenue N. and was stopped in traffic when it was rear-ended.

A passenger suffered injuries to the back and neck. There was a personal care attendant on board with the passenger at the time of the crash.

Metro Mobility is a public service for people unable to use buses due to health reasons owned by the Met Council.

