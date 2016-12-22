Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

2 Hurt In 3-Vehicle Crash Involving MnDOT Snowplow

December 22, 2016 4:45 PM
Filed Under: MnDOT, State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash involving a snowplow.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Stearns County just before noon.

A Nissan, driven by 55-year-old Paris Stephens, passed a warning truck trailing the Minnesota Department of Transportation plow. After passing the truck in the right lane, Stephens moved back into the left lane, hitting the plow.

The other warning truck then hit Stephens’ vehicle, according to State Patrol.

Stephens and the driver of the plow, 38-year-old Amy Staudinger, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:28 pm

    What’s this ? Are there no prince stories ? No reports of Somali terrorist representatives indignation for being called out for Isis affiliation?
    Well a week old trivia copy/past will have to do.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia