2 Hurt In 3-Vehicle Crash Involving MnDOT Snowplow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash involving a snowplow.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Stearns County just before noon.
A Nissan, driven by 55-year-old Paris Stephens, passed a warning truck trailing the Minnesota Department of Transportation plow. After passing the truck in the right lane, Stephens moved back into the left lane, hitting the plow.
The other warning truck then hit Stephens’ vehicle, according to State Patrol.
Stephens and the driver of the plow, 38-year-old Amy Staudinger, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
One Comment
