Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In Fatal Overdose

December 22, 2016 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer Joyce Meyers, Suboxone

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Blaine woman is facing a murder charge for her role in the drug overdose of a man in Andover.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a drug overdose death at a home in Andover Sept. 6. An autopsy revealed the victim likely overdosed on Suboxone.

A Facebook conversation between the victim and 23-year-old Jennifer Joyce Meyers shows the victim offered to fix Meyers’ computer in exchange for Suboxone. The victim says his parents are coming to getting him before asking to come into Meyers’ home in Fridley to consume a line of Suboxone. Then, the victim tells Meyers the Suboxone was weak.

The victim’s parents found him and drove him home, the complaint states. He lost consciousness during the drive home.

Meyers faces one count of third degree murder.

Suboxone is prescribed to reverse opioid cravings. It is likely the drug that would have been used to treat Prince for his addiction.

