Donors Pay Off Overdue School Lunch Accounts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A campaign to pay off overdue lunch accounts in the St. Paul School district reached its goal in less than two weeks. Donors contributed more than $28,000 within 12 days.

The district took to social media announcing the campaign back on Dec. 9 and the donations started rolling in. More than 500 people contributed an average of just over $50.

The money raised will pay off lunch balances for nearly 2,000 students who don’t qualify for the free lunch program. Those children might incur a lunch debt because their families fall on hard times. They may also rack up a negative balance before they are able to apply for the federal meal subsidies.

“Students have to have nutritional needs met to succeed, so this relates to academic achievement,” said Stacy Koppen, SPPS director of nutrition service. “The reason this campaign spoke to people is because we’re helping children. We’re helping individuals who are suffering from food insecurity.”

A similar fundraiser is underway in the Minneapolis public school district where the overdue lunch account debt is about $160,000. So far, donors have contributed $80,000.

Later today, the Timberwolves will present a check to the district for $10,000. Employees decided to forgo their holiday gift cards in lieu of the lunch account donation.

If you want to donate to the St. Paul School District lunch fund, click here. If you want to donate to the Minneapolis School district lunch fund, click here.