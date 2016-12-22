Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Report: NW Minn. Teacher Jailed For Alleged Criminal Sexual Conduct

December 22, 2016 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Kris Koll, New York Mills High School, Otter Tail County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A New York Mills High School teacher has been taken into custody for alleged third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Bemidji Pioneer, ag teacher Kris Koll is in the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls on the felony charge.

Details are limited due to data privacy laws and an ongoing investigation.

New York Mills Superintendent Blaine Novak said that a complaint has been filed and Koll is on administrative leave.

The county attorney’s office says Koll is expected to go in front of a judge Friday. It’s unknown whether charges will come down Thursday or Friday.

