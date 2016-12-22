Regions & Methodist Hospitals Release List Of Top Baby Names

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A list of the most popular baby names released Thursday shows parents stuck to older, more traditional names in 2016.
Regions and Methodist released the list, showing the most popular names of babies born at their hospitals this year.
The top names? Henry for boys and Evelyn for girls. The full list follows.
Boys:
- Henry
- William
- James
- Jack
- Theodore
- Owen
- Mohamed
- Mason
- Jayden
- Oliver
- Liam
Girls:
- Evelyn
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- America
- Theresa
- Elinor
- Nora
- Julia
- Sophia
- Emma
Nearly 3,100 babies were born at Methodist Hospital this year, and nearly 2,500 were born at Regions.
The hospitals said some of the more unique names include Fox, Aqua, Honisty, Zion, Temperance and Ezekiel.