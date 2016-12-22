NFL Player Brings Christmas Joy To Daughter Of Philando Castile’s Girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The daughter of Philando Castile’s girlfriend has a new toy to play with this holiday season thanks to an NFL player.
The Washington Redskins reported Friday that offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe bought Dae-Anna Reynolds an American Girl doll, accessories and a stuffed dog to help the 5-year-old through her first Christmas without Castile.
Dae-Anna and her mother, Diamond Reynolds, were in the car on July 6 when Castile was fatally shot by police in Falcon Heights.
According to the Redskins, the doll was Nsekhe’s idea. He reached out to Washington’s public relations team to see if there was a way to help Dae-Anna.
Nsekhe also plans to donate to the Castile’s Memorial Fund, a scholarship fund Castile’s mother created.
Nsekhe is on his second stint with Washington. He previously played in the Arena Football League.