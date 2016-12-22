Woman Who Murdered Boyfriend Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death in Minneapolis last year has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
On Wednesday, 23-year-old Bianca Lynn Jackson was sentenced to 150 months – 12 and a half years – in prison in connection to the June 10, 2015 death of 21-year-old Anthony Morgan. Jackson previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.
Authorities say Jackson stabbed Morgan at his apartment on the 2100 block of Third Avenue South in Minneapolis. Upon arrival, officers found Morgan on the ground bleeding profusely. He died at the Hennepin County Medical Center from a stab wound to his carotid artery.
Jackson later told police she stabbed Morgan, who she had been dating for several years, in the neck with a knife from her pocket after he kept trying to have sex her. Morgan then ran out of the building.
At the sentencing, the victim’s grandmother said “Hate is not what my religion teaches me. I will honor his memory by praying for Bianca and I hope she becomes a productive human being.”
Jackson also apologized to the family and the judge asked her to take the grandmother’s words to heart and live a positive lifestyle.
One Comment
Anthony Morgan. Jackson’s grandmaw done the best she could raising the product of our Socialist Welfare Villages professional unwed babbymomma breeding program. As a Socialist Welfare Village breeding product herself, the least Bianca Lynn Jackson can do is get with the program and spawn some more lifetime welfare dependent voters just like themselves for the Village. She will still be prime breeding age when she gets early release.