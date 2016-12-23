Diggs Reflects On Brothers, Teddy & The Future In Post On Players’ Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of the lone bright spots on the Minnesota Vikings’ offense this year has been wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, a fifth round pick in 2015, has emerged as one of the best young receivers in the game despite being part of an offense that can only be described as flaccid.

With two games left, Diggs is in position to be the first 1,000 yard Vikings receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009. Now, he has reflected on his progress in a piece on The Players’ Tribune.

In the piece, posted on Friday, Diggs reflects on his path to the NFL, Teddy Bridgewater’s devastating injury and his relationship with his brothers, who are also football players.

“The Diggs brothers go hand in hand,” Diggs wrote. “Luckily, we keep it simple. We don’t do much besides ball.”

Diggs touches on his first time on a football field, “Madden” competitions with brothers Derez, Trevon and Aron Jr. and the motivation his late father has given the Diggs boys.

“My dad is the reason we’re so competitive,” Diggs wrote. “He was our first coach.”

Diggs also credits his mother, who he calls his “Superwoman,” with pushing the Diggs children (he also has a sister, Porsche), even after the death of their father.

“When my dad passed away, it put a lot on my mom’s shoulders,” he wrote. “As I went through high school and started getting attention and accolades, all of the football stuff fell into her lap.”

Due to injuries in consecutive years at Maryland, Diggs fell to pick 146 in the draft. He did not let that get him down, though, and uses the fall as motivation.

“I’ve got a great opportunity to show the Minnesota Vikings fans who I am as a player and as a person,” he wrote. “From that day forward, I’ve played every snap with a chip on my shoulder.”

Diggs also touches on the question on every Vikings fan’s mind: How’s Teddy doing?

“When the play happened, it felt like the end of the world,” he wrote.

“You might not see him on the field on Sundays, but Teddy’s impact on this team is still felt every week.”

Diggs also discusses the future, for both him and his brothers. Trevon plays wide receiver at Alabama and Derez will be a cornerback at the University of Alabama-Birmingham when their program resumes.

Diggs is just trying to be the best he can be, and Vikings fans know that could be pretty great.

“Make a name for yourself and you can do anything you want,” Diggs wrote. “Me and my brothers are working on it.”