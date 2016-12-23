Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

1 Dead, Suspect In Custody After Shooting In Cloquet

December 23, 2016 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Cloquet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in northern Minnesota.

Cloquet police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Wolf Ridge Road just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Officers found one male victim inside the house with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a Duluth hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police later located the 33-year-old male suspect and took him into custody. He is being held at the Carlton Count Jail awaiting formal charges.

Police do not believe the shooting was random and said there is no risk to the public.

  1. LibbersReek (@LibbersReek) says:
    December 23, 2016 at 1:36 pm

    Meanchit – and a miserable Christmas to him too.
    Lynch’em

