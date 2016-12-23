Timberwolves Fall To Cousins, Kings 109-105

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins scored 32 points, including 21 in the second half, and the Sacramento Kings came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-105 on Friday night.

Cousins hit three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which has won four of its past five games. Anthony Tolliver came off the bench to go 5 of 7 on 3s and score 17 points as the Kings hit a season-high 15 3-pointers. Sacramento was 15 of 29 from beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine scored a career-high 40 points and tied a career best with seven 3s for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied his 10th straight double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who had won three of their previous four games.

Ricky Rubio had a season-high 13 points, all in the third, as the Timberwolves opened a nine-point lead.

The Kings’ bench had a strong effort to back Cousins for the second straight game. Tolliver and Ty Lawson led the way as the Sacramento’s reserves outscored Minnesota’s bench 45-11.

Just like in that last game in Utah, Cousins and the Kings took control in the fourth. Cousins had 12 points and Lawson had nine of his 15 in the period.

TIP-INS

Kings: Rudy Gay missed his sixth straight game with a right hip flexor strain. Omar Casspi was available after missing four games due to an illness but didn’t play. . Starting in place of Gay, Matt Barnes scored 10 points, his first double-digit effort since Dec. 2. . Sacramento shot 52.5 percent from the field for the sixth time this season. The Kings are undefeated when shooting at least 50 percent.

Timberwolves: LaVine scored 19 points in the second quarter, his second-highest quarter of his career, trailing 20 in the fourth against Golden State on April 11, 2015. . Gorgui Dieng had two blocks. It was his sixth straight game with multiple blocks, the longest active streak in the NBA. . LaVine is shooting 24 of 48 from 3-point range over the last six games.

UP NEXT

Kings: Return home on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Timberwolves: Head to Oklahoma City to play on Christmas Day for the first time in team history.

