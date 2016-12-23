Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Vikings Plane Slides Off Runway In Appleton, No Injuries

December 23, 2016 7:47 PM
Filed Under: Appleton, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A plane carrying Vikings players and staff slid off the runway at the Appleton airport Friday evening.

It happened at around 6:20 p.m. as the plane was taxiing after landing, according to one of the passengers. No one was injured in the incident, but passengers sat on the plane for hours while crews tried to figure out how to de-board.

Eventually, airport personnel began taking players and coaches off with ladder trucks.

The Vikings are facing off against the Green Bay Packers for another Border Battle Saturday.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Max T Fourd says:
    December 24, 2016 at 2:27 am

    Oh,now they have an excuse for getting their butts kicked today…Boo Hoo…

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Tim Neumann says:
    December 24, 2016 at 5:54 am

    Pretty much sums up their season, skidded into a losing rut.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia