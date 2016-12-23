Vikings Plane Slides Off Runway In Appleton, No Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A plane carrying Vikings players and staff slid off the runway at the Appleton airport Friday evening.
It happened at around 6:20 p.m. as the plane was taxiing after landing, according to one of the passengers. No one was injured in the incident, but passengers sat on the plane for hours while crews tried to figure out how to de-board.
Eventually, airport personnel began taking players and coaches off with ladder trucks.
The Vikings are facing off against the Green Bay Packers for another Border Battle Saturday.
One Comment
Oh,now they have an excuse for getting their butts kicked today…Boo Hoo…
Pretty much sums up their season, skidded into a losing rut.