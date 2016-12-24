Sheriff: 1 Injured In Oakdale Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting a man Friday night in Oakdale.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on the 2600 block of Greystone Avenue North. Someone reported hearing multiple shots fired and several people fleeing the area.
Police arrived at the scene to find a man who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 651-439-9381.
