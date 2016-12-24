Happy Holidays: Holiday Forecast | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Big Days For Vikings Thielen, Packers Nelson

December 24, 2016 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field, Minnesota Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Adam Thielen and Green Bay’s Jordy Nelson are having big days at Lambeau Field, where the Packers have a 28-13 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Thielen has already reached a career-high 142 yards on six catches, including a 71-yard touchdown pass. Green Bay’s secondary is getting torched again following a porous fourth quarter last week against the Chicago Bears.

But the offense is clicking. Nelson has seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers have also capitalized on two Vikings turnovers with 14 points, including a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers set up by linebacker Clay Matthews’ strip sack with 54 seconds left in the second quarter.

