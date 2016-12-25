4 Things To Know: Icy Roads, ISIS & Poinsettias

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Christmas Day.

Number One: Heightened Security

Security for the long Christmas weekend was heightened throughout United States.

CBS News has learned the bulletin was issued Friday after ISIS called for attacks against churches in the U.S. during the holidays.

Local police say they have heightened security this weekend, which is normal.

Number Two: Wet Weather, Icy Roads

Icy roads will make travel treacherous this Christmas morning.

Drizzle and freezing rain will give our roads and freeways a glazing of ice.

MnDOT says it’s important to give yourself extra time and pay attention to road conditions.

Number Three: Vikings Knocked Out

The Minnesota Vikings were officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing Saturday to the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikes lost 38 to 25.

Coach Mike Zimmer said after the game that he believes his team did not play well and there are no excuses.

Number Four: Christmas Color At Como Zoo

Looking for a burst of color this Christmas? Then head to Como Zoo’s conservatory!

It’s the final week to see the hundreds of poinsettias on display at the holiday flower show.

The tradition began in 1925 and continues to be the most visited flower attraction at the conservatory.

The conservatory is opens at 10 a.m. Sunday.