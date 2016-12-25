Happy Holidays: Ice Storm Coming | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

3 Adults, 3 Children Displaced Following Mpls. Duplex Fire

December 25, 2016 2:09 PM
Filed Under: House Fire, Minneapolis, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis fire officials say three adults and three children were evacuated from their north side duplex on Christmas Day after a fire started in the attic.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters quickly knocked down the flames Sunday afternoon in the home on the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue North.

No one was hurt or injured in the fire, the cause of which was determined to be “electrical in nature.”

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced, fire officials say.

